Polish postal firm InPost sets IPO price at PLN 25/shr

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Polish private postal firm InPost set its Initial Public Offering (IPO) price at 25 zlotys per share and its main shareholder Grupa Integer.pl sold shares worth 121 million zlotys ($32 million), InPost said on Friday.

The IPO consisted of 4.85 million existing shares that amounted to 42 percent of the company’s capital, all offered by Integer.pl.

Institutional investors, including European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), subscribed for almost 83 percent of shares.

InPost is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on October 9. ($1 = 3.7812 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)