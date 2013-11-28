FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish steel product maker MFO aims to raise $5 mln in IPO
November 28, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Polish steel product maker MFO aims to raise $5 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Polish steel product manufacturer MFO aims to raise 14.7 million zlotys ($4.8 million) in an initial public offering on the Warsaw bourse and use the proceeds to boost production capacity.

MFO said in a prospectus that it will issue 1.1 million new shares, or 22 percent of its existing share capital. As part of the offering its current shareholders will also sell 0.9 million shares.

MFO, which makes steel profiles for use in construction, said it will publish the maximum price of the offered shares on Dec. 6 and the final price on Dec. 13. MFO expects its net profit to rise to 5.7 million zlotys this year from 4.9 million in 2012.

$1 = 3.0972 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe

