Poland's JSW says has not redeemed bonds, talks to bondholders
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's JSW says has not redeemed bonds, talks to bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled coking coal miner JSW has not redeemed its bonds on Tuesday as requested by one of its bondholders, ING Bank Slaski, JSW said in a statement on Wednesday.

JSW added that it was in talks with its bondholders PKO BP , state bank BGK, PZU’s investment fund and ING Bank Slaski, and will announce the results of the talks in a separate statement.

At the beginning of September, ING Bank Slaski, JSW’s only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($7 million) and $13 million last week, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles. ($1 = 3.7839 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

