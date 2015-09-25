FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's JSW says banks won't demand early bond repayment
September 25, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's JSW says banks won't demand early bond repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bondholders at Polish coking coal producer JSW agreed that they will not demand early repayment of the company’s bonds and will continue talks regarding the state-run miner’s restructuring, JSW said in a statement on Friday.

All bondholders including the state-controlled: PKO BP , PZU and BGK agreed they will conduct further talks with JSW aimed at signing a restructuring agreement by November 30.

Earlier this month, ING’s ING Bank Slaski , JSW’s only private debt holder, demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.95 million) and $13 million, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles. ($1 = 3.7820 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

