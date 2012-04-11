FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish miner JSW plans $198 mln dividend payout
April 11, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 6 years ago

Polish miner JSW plans $198 mln dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Polish coking coal miner JSW proposed on Wednesday a dividend of 632 million zlotys ($198.1 million), or 5.38 zlotys per share, from last year’s earnings.

JSW said in a statement it would also transfer 130 million zlotys to its employees.

JSW, controlled by the Polish state through a 62-percent stake, made a net profit of 2.09 billion zlotys last year.

Last year, the company’s CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski said JSW planned to propose a dividend of 30 percent of its 2011 earnings.

$1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz. Editing by Jane Merriman

