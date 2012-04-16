Poland won't push JSW into KHW buy -econ minister

KATOWICE, Poland, April 16 (Reuters) - Poland has no plans to push its coal miner JSW into buying its troubled state-owned rival KHW, Polish Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak said on Monday, refuting recent media reports.

Earlier this month, media reported Warsaw may push JSW into saving its rival if KHW fails to place a 1 billion zloty ($312.5 million) bond issue.

“We have not considered, even on a technical level, linking JSW with KHW,” Pawlak, who oversees the local mining industry, told a news conference. “There are no such works ongoing on the corporate level. We do, however, count on KHW to come back on the growth path.”

Poland holds 62 percent in the 10.8-billion zloty worth JSW. According to analysts, KHW - said to be worth some 3.0-3.5 billion zlotys - could be a drag, as it faces investments and high output costs, while being vulnerable to global coal price declines. ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)