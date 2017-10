WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, earned a net profit of 778 million zlotys ($235.03 million) in the first half of the year, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts had expected a profit of 782 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)