Polish JSW considers takeovers to secure coal reserves-CEO

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Polish JSW, the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, is considering acquisitions in Poland and neighbouring countries to help it secure access to coal reserves, JSW’s Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski said.

The state-controlled JSW said it is looking at its rival state-owned KHW, which owns four coal mines in the south of Poland, and also at a mining project in Ukraine.

Zagorowski also said that JSW still wants to look at Debiensko mining project in Poland owned by New World Resources , with a view to possible acquisition. JSW first expressed an interest in the project in February this year.

“For us the main condition to become interested in a company is coal reserves,” Zagorowski said. “If a mine has such reserves, it may be interesting, even if it has problems. Something which looks bad at first sight, may turn to be an interesting asset after a deeper diagnosis. I am talking about KHW.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat; Editing Christian Lowe)