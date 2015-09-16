Polish JSW to scrap certain benefits for retired workers

WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled coal miner JSW, the European Union’s largest producer of coking coal, said on Wednesday it had decided to scrap certain benefits for retired workers, which could raise its cash flows by around 70 million zlotys ($19 million) annually.

The benefits, which are separate from regular staff pensions, are usually supplies of coal or the equivalent in cash.

JSW earlier on Wednesday agreed with its major trade unions to curb some of its employees’ benefits to stave off a possible collapse.

As a result, JSW, struggling in the face of falling coal prices, can reverse 1.95 billion zloty ($525 million) provision it set aside to cover the benefits.

At the same time, the miner said it had set aside the same amount of money - 1.95 billion zlotys - for potential litigation linked to its decision.