FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's JSW agrees deal with trade unions to curb some bonuses
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's JSW agrees deal with trade unions to curb some bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish coking coal producer JSW has agreed with its major trade unions to curb some of its employees’ benefits to stave off a possible collapse, the company said on Wednesday.

This deal, together with agreements signed with the unions earlier this year will result in JSW labour cost cuts by 2 billion zlotys in 2016-2018, JSW also said.

Earlier this week the acting CEO at JSW asked the trade unions to halt temporarily bonuses and other perks after one of its debtholders called for an earlier bond buyout adding to the company’s problems amid record low coal prices.

Shares in JSW rose 9 percent immediately after the statement. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.