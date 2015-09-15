Polish coal miner JSW considers cutting bonuses and other perks

WARSAW, Sep 15 (Reuters) - Polish state-run coal miner JSW is considering temporarily halting bonuses and other perks to avoid collapse after one of its debtholders called for an earlier bond buyout.

“In order to maintain jobs and for the company’s further existence as well as to rescue it from a potential collapse, the board asks you to undertake talks and sign an agreement for temporary lift of labour benefits,” acting Chief Executive Jozef Myrczek wrote in a letter to JSW trade unions published in a local newspaper.

Miners in Poland get an amount of free coal each year, or the equivalent in cash, and have their own special social security and pension system. They also get a bonus on the miners’ annual holiday.

Previous cost-cutting measures have led to a paralysing strike earlier this year, and later the departure of JSW’s chief executive.

A spokeswoman for JSW said that talks with trade unions started on Monday and have continued on Tuesday.

“Until the potential agreement is signed we will not comment on how the talks proceed. We have very little time due to the ING demand,” Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.

ING’s Bank Slaski, JSW’s only private debtholder, demanded earlier redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys ($6.93 million) and $13 million last week, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles. ($1 = 3.7212 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)