Polish miner JSW says extends talks over debt

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW said late on Thursday it had extended a deadline for approving key details of its debt restructuring talks with bondholders to Nov. 16.

Falling coal prices and high mining costs weighed on margins in the sector, putting several Polish miners on the brink of bankruptcy.

JSW, European Union’s largest coking coal producer, has until the end of November to reach agreement with bondholders, but the sides had given themselves until Oct 15 to agree key restructuring term sheet.

Last year, the state-controlled group signed a debt issue deal with PKO BP, state bank BGK, insurer’s PZU investment fund and ING Bank Slaski worth 700 million zlotys ($188.3 million) and $163.8 million.

Last month, ING Bank Slaski - ING’s Polish unit and JSW’s only private debt holder - demanded early redemption of its bonds worth 26.3 million zlotys and $13 million, adding to the loss-making miner’s troubles. ($1 = 3.7178 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by William Hardy)