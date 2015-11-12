FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish miner JSW ekes out small Q3 profit, beats f'casts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Polish miner JSW ekes out small Q3 profit, beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell to 1 million zlotys from 38 million last year on the back of continued fall in coal prices.

Analysts expected the state-run miner to post a net loss of 35 million zlotys.

The results in both this and last year third quarters were boosted by one-off gains. In 2015, JSW reversed a previous writedown related to its retirement and pension social fund.

Last year, the result was boosted by a one-time gain related to a purchase of a coal mine.

In its third-quarter report JSW said that the risk of the company’s loosing liquidity remains “very high”, due to negative cash flow, investment spending and lack of available financing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
