#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's JSW H1 net drops 79 pct, weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, the European Union’s top coking coal producer, posted a worse-than-expected 79-percent net profit drop in the first half of the year on Friday due to slumping coal prices.

The Polish state-controlled miner said its net profit stood at 167 million zlotys ($53.3 million)compared to 190 million seen in a Reuters poll. According to Reuters calculations, JSW earned some 25 million zlotys in the second quarter.

In an interview with Reuters last week, JSW’s chief executive warned it could swing to a full-year loss because of the effects of sharper drop in coal prices, which he no longer expected to be fully made up for by cost cuts. ($1 = 3.1356 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

