UPDATE 1-Poland's JSW faces funding challenge after costly strike

(Adds details, quotes)

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - JSW, the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, said record low coal prices and losses from a strike this year will force it to cut costs further, curb investment and fight for financing.

“Today, because of the strike and the market situation, we have been forced to review our plans,” acting CEO Jerzy Borecki told a news conference on Friday to present 2014 results.

“This year seems to be difficult and a part of the plan will be restructuring and liquidity protection.”

The state-run firm said late on Thursday it swung to a net loss of 659 million zlotys ($172 million) in 2014 from a profit of 77 million zlotys in 2013 because of record low coal prices.

JSW was hit again at the end of January when miners went on strike for 13 days over a cost-cutting programme.

The dispute resulted in the departure of CEO Jaroslaw Zagorowski and a deal with workers which will save the company 515 million zlotys within two years.

However, the firm estimates the strike will knock some 100 million zlotys off its first-quarter net result.

JSW plans to cut spending this year to 1.257 billion zlotys from 1.686 billion last year and for total coal production to rise 18 percent to 16.4 million tonnes.

The company said its cost cutting programme had translated into “several hundreds million zlotys” since autumn last year and helped it generate cash of 720 million at the end of 2014, but warned of challenges ahead.

“The liquidity situation is difficult. Due to the generated negative cash flows from the group’s operations, including the need of high investment expenditures and lack of additional long-term financing sources, the risk of losing liquidity has increased significantly,” the company said in a statement.

Last year, JSW issued zloty and dollar-denominated bonds worth about $388 million. It is obliged to buy out the bonds by July. To do so, it had planned to issue eurobonds but difficult market conditions made it freeze the project.

“The necessary condition is an improvement on the commodities market. What we mean by this is a change in the price trends,” JSW’s CFO Robert Kozlowski told reporters, adding that he did not expect coking coal prices to rebound this year.

He said JSW was in talks with debt holders to postpone their “put” option on the bonds issued last year.