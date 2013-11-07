FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's JSW swings to net loss of $95 mln in Q3
November 7, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's JSW swings to net loss of $95 mln in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW, the European Union’s top coking coal producer, posted a third-quarter net loss of 95.1 million zlotys ($30.43 million) on a slump in coal prices, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Polish state-controlled miner to post a net loss of 109 million zlotys in a quarter seen as the worst one for JSW this year, after average coking coal price fell by 31 percent.

The Chief Executive Officer at JSW warned earlier this year of a “very weak” third quarter. ($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

