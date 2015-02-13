FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shares in Poland's JSW surge as CEO offers to quit
February 13, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shares in Poland's JSW surge as CEO offers to quit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares in the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer JSW surged as much as 11 percent on Friday after the firm’s chief executive offered to resign, a move that could end a paralyzing strike.

The removal of Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was the condition set by JSW trade unions to end the strike, which started on Jan. 28 and is losing the firm almost 30 million zlotys ($8 million) a day.

However, Zagorowski has set his own conditions. He demanded that an initial agreement signed on Friday becomes a final deal including the introduction of a 6th working day and that the miners return to work on Monday.

“If the union leaders are able to achieve that, then I wish to inform you that I will hand in my resignation to the chairman of the board,” Zagorowski told a news conference.

“A responsible manager does not abandon his company if it is undergoing a difficult time. I will leave only when I am sure that the company will manage with the difficult market situation in the coming years,” he said.

Representatives at JSW trade unions were not immediately available for comment.

JSW is having to cut costs as it struggles to survive amid record low coal prices. The company said earlier this month that with production and sales frozen because of the strike it has enough cash only to survive for the next few weeks.

JSW’s biggest client, ArcelorMittal Poland, has already said it will consider reducing coal supplies from JSW in the future.

Poland’s treasury ministry, which owns a 55.16-percent stake in JSW, has called on the unions to stop protests and expressed its support for the chief executive.

$1 = 3.6640 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
