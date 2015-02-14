Miners suspend strike at Poland's JSW - company spokeswoman

WARSAW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Miners at the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer JSW agreed to suspend the strike following the chief executive’s announcement that he will resign, JSW’s spokeswoman said on Saturday.

“Unofficially, the strike committee (representatives) have told us that they’ve ordered the protesters to suspend the strike, with the official confirmation to arrive later,” Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said.

The removal of Chief Executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski was the condition set by JSW trade unions to end the strike, which started on Jan. 28 and was losing the firm almost 30 million zlotys ($8 million) a day.

The chief executive of Polish state-run coal miner JSW said on Friday he will hand in his resignation next week if striking miners sign a draft agreement to end their industrial action and go back to work on Monday.

“The company’s board will meet on Tuesday, and the chief executive will submit his resignation to it, as long as his ... conditions are met by the unions.”

JSW is having to cut costs as it struggles to survive amid record low coal prices. The company said earlier this month that with production and sales frozen because of the strike it has enough cash only to survive for the next few weeks. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Toby Chopra)