Polish c.banker Kazmierczak says offended by c.bank governor
June 16, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Polish c.banker Kazmierczak says offended by c.bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Polish central bank rate-setter Andrzej Kazmierczak said he felt offended by central bank’s governor Marek Belka comments on the Monetary Policy Council.

The Wprost news magazine on Saturday released a recording of a conversation in a restaurant last year in which, it said, Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if the finance minister was fired.

He also used an expletive to describe the central bank’s Monetary Policy Council, which sets rates. Belka chairs the council.

“I‘m very sorry that I was rated this way by the MPC chairman,” Kazmierczak was quoted as saying on the Radio Maryja website on Monday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

