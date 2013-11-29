Ukraine's Kernel swings to net loss on weak oil segment

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel posted a net loss of $34 million in the first quarter of its 2014 fiscal year compared to $37 million profit reported last year on the weak performance of its edible oils, the company said on Friday.

The producer, which is listed on the Warsaw bourse, said earlier this year it expected falling crop prices to depress its profit by 13 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2014. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Elizabeth Piper)