Polish aluminium smelter Kety to pay higher dividend
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Polish aluminium smelter Kety to pay higher dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Polish aluminium smelter Grupa Kety on Thursday voted in favour of a higher dividend for the 2014 financial year, Kety said in a statement.

As a result, Kety will pay a dividend totalling 136 million zlotys ($36.41 million), up from 101 million zlotys the management had previously planned.

Earlier this month, a pension fund owned by British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK pressed Kety to raise its dividend payout to 136.1 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7352 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
