FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM will need $1-2 bln of debt financing in coming years -CFO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

KGHM will need $1-2 bln of debt financing in coming years -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper miner KGHM will need additional debt financing worth 1-2 billion dollars in the coming years to finance its planned mining projects, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Jaroslaw Romanowski said on Friday.

“We expect additional (required by us debt) financing at $1-2 billion, depending on our needs,” Romanowski told reporters. “We would like it to be 5-year financing”, he said.

According to Romanowski, KGHM has an opened credit line at the European Investment Bank worth an equivalent of 1.6 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.