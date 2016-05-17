FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's KGHM says plans dividend of 1.5 zlotys per share
May 17, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Poland's KGHM says plans dividend of 1.5 zlotys per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - KGHM, Europe’s second biggest copper producer, plans to pay a dividend of 300 million zlotys ($77.8 million) or 1.5 zlotys per share for 2015, the company said on Tuesday.

The state-run KGHM booked a record net loss in 2015 as it wrote down the value of its foreign assets. The company’s chief executive officer Krzysztof Skora told Reuters earlier on Tuesday he planned to maintain the company’s dividend payout policy.

Poland’s treasury ministry has a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM and stands to receive 95 million zlotys from the 2015 payout for the country’s budget. A year ago the company paid out a dividend of 4 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.8577 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Jane Merriman)

