#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Poland has no plans to sell Tauron control to KGHM-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - The Polish treasury has no plans to give up control of the country’s No.2 utility Tauron and has held no talks on such a spinoff with state-controlled copper miner KGHM, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth had been quoted on Wednesday as saying Europe’s No.2 copper producer did not rule out taking over Tauron as part of its drive to diversify revenue streams and cut down on energy costs.

“Taking over control in Tauron is not possible, as the treasury holds 30 percent ... and it has secured statutory control by the state with a stake of no less than 25 percent,” the source said.

“KGHM could buy some shares on the market, but control will stay at the treasury,” the person added on a condition of anonymity. “No such (takeover) talks have taken place.”

The treasury refused comment.

KGHM’s strategy includes raising its share in the energy sector and it already holds 11 percent in Tauron. But the utility has been excluded from any further privatisation plans in the treasury’s asset disposal programme for 2012-2013.

KGHM also played down its further interest in Tauron.

“The KGHM supervisory board has not discussed the subject of a Tauron takeover,” said Jacek Kucinski, head of KGHM supervisory board and a member of Tauron’s supervisory board, told Reuters on Thursday. “There have been talks on diversification, the necessity of investment in energy, but this subject has not been undertaken.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

