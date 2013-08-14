UPDATE 2-KGHM hints at outlook cut after metals fall

* Poland’s KGHM to look into 2013 forecast as copper and silver suffers

* Cites continued slump in copper prices in H2

* Posts lower-than-expected Q2 profit

By Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM hinted at a cut in its full-year profit forecasts on Wednesday in the face of continued pressure on metal prices and second-quarter earnings that were below market expectations.

The state-controlled Polish miner reported a 60-percent fall in its net profit, hit by world copper prices that are down around 8 percent in 2013 despite signs in the past month that key market China is stabilising.

“Because of the change in macroeconomic conditions, especially the worsening metal prices, the company is in the process of verifying its result forecast,” KGHM said in its results report on Wednesday.

The miner booked net earnings of 666 million zlotys ($210.1 million), versus a market consensus of 761 million. This pegs its first-half figure at 1.73 billion zlotys, a little over half its full-year guidance of 3.2 billion.

But the company faces the impact of a maintenance shutdown at its key Glogow II copper smelter in the months ahead and it also expects average copper prices to remain under pressure over the rest of the year.

“When it comes to the second half of 2013 the market consensus indicates copper prices at $7,100-7,300 per tonne and this is the data we use,” Wlodzimierz Kicinski, KGHM’s chief financial officer, told a conference when asked about his expectations.

According to KGHM, the average copper price stood at $7,540 per tonne in the first six months of 2013. The group, also the world’s No.1 silver producer, had initially forecast the full-year average at $7,800.

“The fact that the forecast is not feasible was rather clear earlier on. Now, when the net result is 100 million zlotys below expectations, the chances are even thinner,” said Societe Generale analyst Leszek Iwaszko.

Still, KGHM sales in the April-June period were a notch above analysts’ expectations at 4.4 billion zlotys.

In the first six months, the miner’s top line was 9.5 billion, or half of KGHM’s goal for the year. The smelter shutdown is to bring the miner’s third-quarter revenue to its lowest this year.