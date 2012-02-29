FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM triples Q4 net on telco asset sell-off
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 6 years ago

KGHM triples Q4 net on telco asset sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM tripled its fourth-quarter net profit to record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), a notch above analyst forecasts, thanks to sales of its telecom assets, it said on Wednesday.

This pegs KGHM’s full-year bottom line at 11.3 billion zlotys, slightly above the state-controlled copper miner’s guidance of 11.2 billion.

The company had indicated proceeds from sales of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel and fixed-line operator Dialog would add around 2.6 billion to its bottom line.

$1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski

