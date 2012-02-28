FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland may sell stakes in PZU, PKO in H1-treasury min
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

Poland may sell stakes in PZU, PKO in H1-treasury min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Poland may sell part of its stakes in the country’s top insurer PZU and No. 1 lender PKO BP already in the first half of 2012, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

Asked, whether a sale of parts of state stakes will take place in the first half of 2012, Budzanowski told a news conference: “It depends on the market situation...When it comes to PZU and PKO I don’t rule out that it will take place.”

The minister also said he expected the copper miner KGHM to pay dividend from last year profit at above 3 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.