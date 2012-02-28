Poland may sell stakes in PZU, PKO in H1-treasury min

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Poland may sell part of its stakes in the country’s top insurer PZU and No. 1 lender PKO BP already in the first half of 2012, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

Asked, whether a sale of parts of state stakes will take place in the first half of 2012, Budzanowski told a news conference: “It depends on the market situation...When it comes to PZU and PKO I don’t rule out that it will take place.”

The minister also said he expected the copper miner KGHM to pay dividend from last year profit at above 3 billion zlotys. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)