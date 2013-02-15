FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM says to hike copper production goal in new strategy
February 15, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM says to hike copper production goal in new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Polish state-controlled miner KGHM wants to scale up copper production by over 40 percent to 1 million tonnes annually by the end of the decade, planning for its overseas assets to gradually kick in, its chief said.

“In our previous strategy we talked about producing 700,000 tonnes of copper annually by 2018. We will now set the bar higher,” CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters in an interview.

“We are aiming at producing around 1 million tonnes of copper equivalent, which translates into copper and the metals that are mined together with it like molybdenum and gold.”

