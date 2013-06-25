FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

KGHM CEO says not interested in PGE's Opole project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM denied it was considering taking part in helping to revive an 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) energy project recently scrapped by Poland’s top utility PGE.

“We are not interested in the Opole project,” CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters. “We haven’t discussed it at the supervisory board meeting or with anyone from the Treasury Ministry.”

Local media speculated the miner may aid fellow state-controlled PGE in the construction of two coal-fired units for a power station in the southern city of Opole amid government pressure to revive the project.

