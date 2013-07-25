FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KGHM CEO stands by 2013 goals despite metal price slump
July 25, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

KGHM CEO stands by 2013 goals despite metal price slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUBIN, Poland, July 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM stands by its full-year guidance, aiming at fighting lower metal prices with cost cuts, the Polish group’s Chief Executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.

The state-controlled miner expects its net profit to be down by a third at 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.00 billion) this year, with sales pegged at 18.9 billion. Last month, Wirth said he could not rule out amending its guidance.

“KGHM management will strive to fulfill its financial goals outlined in the 2013 forecast despite difficulties on the copper and silver markets,” Wirth told Reuters.

“We want to achieve the goal by tightening our cost discipline and looking for all possible savings.”

