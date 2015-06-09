FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's KGHM says its unit to get $519 mln for early bond redemption
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's KGHM says its unit to get $519 mln for early bond redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s copper miner KGHM said on Tuesday its unit KGHM International received a loan worth $519.3 million for early bond redemption.

The loan was advanced by KGHM’s indirect subsidiary 0929260 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company. Its maturity date was set to Dec. 31, 2021.

KGHM added that the total value of loans granted during the last 12 months by the indirect subsidiary to KGHM International, which comprises the miner’s foreign assets, amounts to $719.38 million. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.