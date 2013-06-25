FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland has no plans to engage KGHM in PGE's Opole project
June 25, 2013 / 1:57 PM / in 4 years

Poland has no plans to engage KGHM in PGE's Opole project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland, June 25 (Reuters) - Poland does not plan to engage copper producer KGHM to join PGE’s project to build its coal-fired power plant in Opole, Polish deputy treasury minister said on Tuesday.

Local media speculated KGHM may aid fellow state-controlled PGE in the construction of two coal-fired units for a power station in the southern city of Opole amid government pressure to revive the 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) project.

“There are no such plans,” Pawel Tamborski said. ($1 = 3.3163 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

