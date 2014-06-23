FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's KGHM says Chilean mine ready to operate in June-report
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's KGHM says Chilean mine ready to operate in June-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM, Europe’s No.2 copper producer, said its $4 billion Sierra Gorda mine in Chile will start operating in June as planned and the international arm of the company will become the main driving force of the group within five years.

Sierra Gorda is one of the world’s largest copper projects.

“That’s correct, the end of June is a planned date of commissioning the mine. Today I can say that it will be met,” KGHM’s Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth told Bloomberg Businessweek weekly.

Wirth added that KGHM International, the state-controlled miner’s foreign asset arm, should be listed on a market, which understands the specifics of commodities.

“In summary, if this would be a small IPO project, then it should be Toronto. If a larger one, then London,” Wirth said in the article. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.