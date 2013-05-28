FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM may sell Tauron stake if new mining projects appear
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

KGHM may sell Tauron stake if new mining projects appear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM, which has scrapped plans for big energy projects, may sell its stake in Polish utility Tauron to focus on new mining ventures, the miner’s deputy chief executive said.

The state-controlled Polish miner had once planned to invest more in the local power sector, but facing hefty spending on oversees mining projects and falling power prices it will concentrate on its core business in a new long-term strategy, expected within weeks.

Deputy Chief Executive Dorota Wloch said KGHM was “analysing” whether to unload its 10.4 percent stake in Tauron, worth some $250 million.

“But why should we take any nervous steps at the moment? I would say that Tauron will have to be sold when we have another interesting mining project,” Wloch said in an interview.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.