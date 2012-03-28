Polish president signs controversial mining tax into law

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Bronislaw Komorowski signed into law a new tax on copper and silver mining, with miner KGHM bearing the brunt of the planned 1.8 billion zlotys ($578.2 million) which the levy is to bring in this year.

The presidential signature is the final legislative step and the new tax will come into force a fortnight after it is officially published.

The levy, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in taking office for his second term late last year, will weigh on the state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM, which on Tuesday announced it expected its 2012 net profit two-thirds down after a record 2011. ($1 = 3.1132 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)