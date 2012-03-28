FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish president signs controversial mining tax into law
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Polish president signs controversial mining tax into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Bronislaw Komorowski signed into law a new tax on copper and silver mining, with miner KGHM bearing the brunt of the planned 1.8 billion zlotys ($578.2 million) which the levy is to bring in this year.

The presidential signature is the final legislative step and the new tax will come into force a fortnight after it is officially published.

The levy, announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in taking office for his second term late last year, will weigh on the state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM, which on Tuesday announced it expected its 2012 net profit two-thirds down after a record 2011. ($1 = 3.1132 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Adrian Krajewski; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.