WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM will conduct tests on its international mining assets which may affect its 2016 financial results, it said on Tuesday.

The company said earlier that more tests might be needed on its foreign assets as it updates financing models for individual assets after suffering losses. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Anna Wlodarczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)