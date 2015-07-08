FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says state-run utilities to contribute to miner KW's rescue
July 8, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Poland says state-run utilities to contribute to miner KW's rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run energy companies will contribute to a rescue fund for the troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa, Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Wednesday, without naming the companies.

“A plan for a fund was drawn up, which will be created by energy companies and other financial entities, which have been tasked to present by tomorrow a way of obtaining cash capital necessary to maintain continuity in the mines,” Czerwinski said at a parliamentary treasury committee sitting, without naming the companies.

The capital required stands at around 1.5 billion zlotys ($392 million), he added. Czerwinski also said that media reports saying that state-run energy companies were unwilling to get involved in the rescue were not true. ($1 = 3.8250 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton)

