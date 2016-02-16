FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says sees no urgent need for "funding for lending" plan
February 16, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Poland says sees no urgent need for "funding for lending" plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Poland does not need a “funding for lending” programme from the central bank at the moment to finance its long-term investment plan designed to boost growth and wages, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We see the capital within reach, it is available for now, we only need to try,” Morawiecki said commenting on the government’s investment plan designed to help Poland exit the mid income trap.

“Today there is no immediate need to build a funding for lending programme,” he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski)

