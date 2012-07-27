FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish hikers found dead, lightning strike suspected
July 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Polish hikers found dead, lightning strike suspected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo)

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Four hikers were killed, probably by a lightning strike, on a tourist track in Poland’s Pieniny mountain range, police told local media.

The four, a married couple in their 50s, their daughter and her boyfriend, were reported missing on Wednesday evening when they did not return from a walk in the mountains on Poland’s border with Slovakia.

The hikers, all from Warsaw, were found dead early on Friday.

“We saw violent bolts of lightning around the place where they were located, which is why this option (a lightning strike) is the main one currently being considered,” police officer Jacek Bobek told broadcaster TVP Info.

The victims were from the Polish capital, Warsaw. The died in the Pieniny mountain range, . (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

