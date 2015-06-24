FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Computer error a possible cause of Poland airline outage:prosecutors
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Computer error a possible cause of Poland airline outage:prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Polish prosecutors are looking into whether the outage which grounded dozens of jets operated by Polish airline Lot at Warsaw’s main airport on Sunday may have been caused by a computer system error, a spokesman for the Warsaw prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor’s spokesman said computer error was one of the versions being examined. The carrier had previously said the outage was caused by a cyber attack. Lot’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

