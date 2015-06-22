Polish airline LOT says all carriers vulnerable to cyber attacks

WARSAW, June 22 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish flagship airline LOT said on Monday that cyber attacks are an industry-wide problem that could confront any carrier at any time.

Around 1,400 LOT passengers were grounded at Warsaw’s Chopin airport on Sunday after hackers attacked the airline’s ground computer systems used to issue flight plans.

“This is an industry problem on a much wider scale, and for sure we have to give it more attention, if it can be given more attention,” Sebastian Mikosz told a news conference.

“I expect it can happen to anyone anytime.” (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)