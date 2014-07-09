EU's Almunia says sees "positive decision" on state aid for Poland's LOT

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - European competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he expected a “positive decision” on state aid for Poland’s flag carrier LOT .

“I can anticipate that one (decision) that is being prepared for the next weeks, I don’t know if before the summer break or immediately after the summer break, a positive decision will also be the Polish airline LOT,” Almunia told a news conference.

The European Commission is investigating whether around 200 million euros ($273 million) for restructuring at the troubled Polish airline was made according to European Union rules. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Christian Lowe)