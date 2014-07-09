FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Almunia says sees "positive decision" on state aid for Poland's LOT
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Almunia says sees "positive decision" on state aid for Poland's LOT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - European competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he expected a “positive decision” on state aid for Poland’s flag carrier LOT .

“I can anticipate that one (decision) that is being prepared for the next weeks, I don’t know if before the summer break or immediately after the summer break, a positive decision will also be the Polish airline LOT,” Almunia told a news conference.

The European Commission is investigating whether around 200 million euros ($273 million) for restructuring at the troubled Polish airline was made according to European Union rules. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.