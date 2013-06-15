FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
June 15, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

LOT 2012 net loss spikes to PLN 400 mln after writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s troubled airline LOT saw its net loss rise to 400 million zlotys ($126.15 million) in 2012 after a writedown on the value of the company’s property, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

The writedown, accounted for 479.5 million zlotys, includes the value of airplanes Embraer and aircraft spare elements, the carrier said, adding the move cleans LOT’s financial situation and as a result prepares the company for its potential sale.

The ailing carrier, which has already received 400 million zlotys in help from the Treasury, is undergoing a restructuring programme that includes layoffs and cancelling part of its flight connections.

LOT, which began flying in 1929 and is one of the world’s oldest airlines, has been hit by low-cost competitors such as Ryanair and easyJet, as well as high fuel prices and a falling demand during the eurozone crisis. ($1 = 3.1707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Michael Perry)

