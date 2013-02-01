FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM says treasury min's fate depends on flag carrier
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 1, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Polish PM says treasury min's fate depends on flag carrier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The fate of Poland’s treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski depends on the situation at the country’s loss-making flag carrier LOT, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

“Budzanowski knows that his future in the government depends on his short-term efficiency regarding LOT,” Tusk told a press briefing.

The treasury minister agreed to give LOT a 400 million zloty ($129.2 million) loan to prevent the airline from succumbing to its continuing losses and mounting debts.

“This is a test of the decision concerning the loan. If it does not have a healing effect shortly, it will mean the end of the minister’s work,” Tusk said. ($1 = 3.0966 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.