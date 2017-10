WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos swung to a loss of 529 million zlotys ($160 million) in the second quarter because of an impairment charge on its ailing North Sea oil platform Yme, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected a loss of 479 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2967 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)