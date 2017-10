WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos would like the oil field it plans to buy off-Norway to produce 5,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the group’s deputy chief Zbigniew Paszkowicz said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lotos produced an average of 5,624 barrels of crude per day in the second quarter. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)