Poland's LPP plans $56 mln dividend payout, despite Ukraine woes

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest clothing retailer LPP plans to pay out 169.6 million zlotys ($56.27 million) or 43 percent of its 2013 net profit, as dividends this year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement did not say what the dividend per share would be. Last year, LPP, a home-grown Polish rival to international retailers such as to H&M and Inditex, paid 85.1 zlotys per share.

LPP operates under the Reserved, House, and Cropp brands. Its share price fell 18 percent this year as the Ukraine-Russia conflict cast doubts over the its revenues in those two markets, which account for nearly a quarter of its sales.

The company is to present its first quarter results on Thursday. Analysts expect that it will post a 22 million zlotys loss due to rouble and hryvnia weakness.