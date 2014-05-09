FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's LPP posts Q1 loss due to rouble weakness
May 9, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's LPP posts Q1 loss due to rouble weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest clothing retailer LPP booked a smaller than expected 15 million zlotys ($5 million) loss in the first quarter as a weak rouble harmed its results in Russia, which accounts for one fifth of its sales.

The result, though, was better than the 22 million zlotys in the red expected by analysts. LPP, a home-grown Polish rival to international retailers such as to H&M and Inditex , also almost doubled its operating profit to 48 million.

LPP operates under the Reserved, House, and Cropp brands. Its share price fell 13 percent this year as the Ukraine-Russia conflict cast doubts over its profitability in those two markets, which account for nearly a quarter of its sales. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by William Hardy)

