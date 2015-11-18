FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's c.bank will decide whether to implement LTRO-deputy PM
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank will decide whether to implement LTRO-deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank will decide whether and how to use the cheap-lending program aimed at accelerating the economic growth, the newly-appointed deputy prime minister responsible for economic issues said on Wednesday.

“If, and to what extent, the LTRO program will be used will be in the independent central bank’s hands. This is one of the tools we can use,” Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

Poland will replace almost all rate-setting panel members at the beginning of 2016, while the central bank governor’s term ends in June. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.