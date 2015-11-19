FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.banker blasts govt's cheap lending idea-Rzeczpospolita daily
#Financials
November 19, 2015

Polish c.banker blasts govt's cheap lending idea-Rzeczpospolita daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Jan Winiecki told the daily Rzeczpospolita that Poland did not need a cheap lending program the new government wanted introduced by the central bank to spur economic growth.

“The central bank’s lending to commercial banks that would grant loans to entrepreneurs in Poland is not needed,” Winiecki was quoted on Thursday as saying.

“Firstly, because most small and medium enterprises finance their investments from their own money,” he added.

In Hungary, which had introduced such a program, he said, the central bank funds were not used effectively, while in Britain the demand for such lending was meagre.

Winiecki and most of his colleagues in the Monetary Policy Council will be replaced early next year by the Law and Justice (PiS) party that won this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

